Brooklyn FI LLC Takes Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.83.

Welltower Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $149.29 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.95 and a 52-week high of $158.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.53 and a 200-day moving average of $140.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.63 billion, a PE ratio of 95.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.02%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

