2,624 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Bought by Brooklyn FI LLC

Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 873,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,264,000 after buying an additional 476,756 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 120,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 23,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total value of $5,797,585.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,670,420.72. This trade represents a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $392.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $336.00 target price (down from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.13.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $376.86 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $289.98 and a one year high of $417.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $347.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.28.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 586.47% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 12.81%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

