Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,560 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $534,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $16,651,000. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 4,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. The trade was a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $46.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.53 and a 200-day moving average of $55.66. The company has a market capitalization of $95.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 92.88%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

