Employees Retirement System of Texas Makes New $2.08 Million Investment in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,322,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in National Health Investors by 1,967.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,843,000 after buying an additional 464,727 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,917,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in National Health Investors by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 551,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,225,000 after buying an additional 340,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its position in National Health Investors by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 467,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,367,000 after buying an additional 243,999 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Health Investors Price Performance

NHI stock opened at $72.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 10.29. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.91 and a 52-week high of $86.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.48.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.53%. The firm had revenue of $68.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NHI. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on National Health Investors from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

