Employees Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AHR. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 330.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Up 1.0%

American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $34.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.51, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.89 and a 1-year high of $35.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.48.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

American Healthcare REIT ( NYSE:AHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.32 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -370.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price target on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

