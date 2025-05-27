Brucke Financial Inc. Invests $135,000 in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Brucke Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,288,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,426,000 after buying an additional 170,417 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after buying an additional 265,714 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,717,000. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 175,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 60,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 262.6% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 43,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 31,589 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTEN has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.82.

Insider Transactions at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,482,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,562,824.96. This trade represents a 1.02% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Carl Stewart sold 48,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $357,265.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,224.50. This represents a 36.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $11.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.04. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -12.31%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

See Also

