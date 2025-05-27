REAP Financial Group LLC Invests $58,000 in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BYLD. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 3,378.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $390,000.

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Price Performance

BYLD stock opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.31. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The company has a market cap of $238.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.26.

About iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF

The iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks a broad index of debt securities optimized for yield and mean variance. BYLD was launched on Apr 22, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

