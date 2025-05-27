Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by REAP Financial Group LLC

REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 105.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $78.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $71.89 and a 1 year high of $95.22. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.84.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $109,220.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,093 shares in the company, valued at $17,523,831.18. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

