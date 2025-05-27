Brucke Financial Inc. Takes Position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Brucke Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHK. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 47,716,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,843,000 after buying an additional 19,115,413 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,387,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,223,000 after buying an additional 2,290,163 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,939,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,895,000 after buying an additional 976,332 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $12,405,000. Finally, Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $9,549,000.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHK opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $29.65.

About Schwab 1000 Index ETF

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

