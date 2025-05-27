Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,609,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,561,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,072 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,470,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $945,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585,232 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,933,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $570,500,000 after acquiring an additional 226,972 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,557,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,550,000 after acquiring an additional 517,042 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,352,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,259,000 after acquiring an additional 333,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $63.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.61. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $69.01.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 129.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,600 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $166,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,232. The trade was a 19.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.