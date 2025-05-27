Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.90, for a total value of $565,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,852.90. This trade represents a 13.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $65,555.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,030. This represents a 53.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $266.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.02. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.52 and a 1-year high of $307.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $267.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.55.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $803.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.54 million. Primerica had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 27.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRI. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $274.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.00.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Featured Stories

