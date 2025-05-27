ABLE Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 8,810 iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI)

ABLE Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. ABLE Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 23,081 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 104,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 24,085 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 1,149.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 116,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 106,739 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 413,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 48,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 84,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

BATS LQDI opened at $25.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.85. iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.64 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets investment-grade corporate bond, while using swaps to hedge inflation risk.

