Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of HDV stock opened at $115.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.97. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.67. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $106.01 and a 12-month high of $122.50.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

