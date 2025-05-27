Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 618 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 2,944.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. DZ Bank raised shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on RTX from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.82.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares in the company, valued at $10,625,382.88. This trade represents a 25.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,643 shares of company stock worth $6,198,889 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of RTX opened at $132.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $99.07 and a 52 week high of $138.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. On average, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 79.77%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

