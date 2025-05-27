Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,844 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair set a $84.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.95.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 6,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $587,004.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,617 shares in the company, valued at $15,993,370.71. This trade represents a 3.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 39,825 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.97, for a total value of $5,016,755.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,271,540.26. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,901,701 shares of company stock worth $370,407,533. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $123.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $289.21 billion, a PE ratio of 649.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.64 and a 1 year high of $133.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.49.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

