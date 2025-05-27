4,534 Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Bought by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,450,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,360,000 after buying an additional 163,368 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,920,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,461,000 after buying an additional 533,920 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,753,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000,000 after buying an additional 2,023,819 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,940,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,036,000 after buying an additional 1,000,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 382.7% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,524,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,974,000 after buying an additional 5,173,238 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $82.00 price objective on Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.68.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $88.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.74. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.49 and a fifty-two week high of $121.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In related news, Director William W. Douglas III purchased 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,275. This trade represents a 103.70% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $92,478.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,055.70. This trade represents a 22.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

