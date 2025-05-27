Forum Financial Management LP Acquires 2,110 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.76 and its 200 day moving average is $72.63. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $70.97 and a 1 year high of $75.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.2364 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

