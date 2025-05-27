Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 62,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Crown Castle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Crown Castle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.71.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE CCI opened at $100.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.20 and a twelve month high of $120.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.28. The firm has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.62). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is -39.50%.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In other news, CEO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,127,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,762,542.98. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $384,192.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,944.80. This represents a 35.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,752. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

