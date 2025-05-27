Forum Financial Management LP Boosts Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 144.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,326 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 47,733 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 1.4%

BUD stock opened at $69.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $45.94 and a 1-year high of $70.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.19. The firm has a market cap of $124.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.0492 per share. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BUD shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.10 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

