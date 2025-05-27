GTS Securities LLC Lowers Stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

GTS Securities LLC cut its stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 87.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,642 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 22,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath Price Performance

PATH opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -77.44 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.70. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $19.09.

Insider Activity at UiPath

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $127,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 314,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,208,739.29. This represents a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 98,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $1,186,527.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 987,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,857,737.22. The trade was a 9.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PATH shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UiPath

UiPath Company Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.