Vise Technologies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 89.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Equifax by 1,920.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 505.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $262.50 on Tuesday. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.98 and a 1 year high of $309.63. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 54.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.74 and its 200 day moving average is $252.52.

Equifax Increases Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Equifax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other news, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.10, for a total value of $518,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,887,101.60. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 22,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $5,686,477.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,539,980.95. This represents a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Equifax from $284.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equifax from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.44.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

