TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stake Cut by GTS Securities LLC

GTS Securities LLC cut its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in TE Connectivity by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 261,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,452,000 after buying an additional 21,288 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $1,054,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $426,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,526,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $361,147,000 after buying an additional 551,800 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 53,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.21, for a total value of $8,486,848.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,503 shares in the company, valued at $7,244,532.63. This trade represents a 53.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 20,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $3,322,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,181.25. This trade represents a 45.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,675 shares of company stock worth $27,062,559 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Hsbc Global Res raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Price Performance

NYSE:TEL opened at $157.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.91. The firm has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $116.30 and a 52-week high of $164.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 12.10%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.42%.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.