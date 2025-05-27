Forum Financial Management LP Purchases 4,026 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 72.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SU. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cibc World Mkts raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.79 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.51 and its 200 day moving average is $37.19.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.4133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.53%.

About Suncor Energy

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.