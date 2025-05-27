Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 361,370 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 82.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 799,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 361,370 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Williams Companies worth $43,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 5,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Napa Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 7,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Chad A. Teply sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $1,467,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,511,890.08. The trade was a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry C. Larsen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $455,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,229.10. This trade represents a 8.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,583 shares of company stock worth $7,563,278 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

NYSE WMB opened at $58.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.12. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.06 and a 52-week high of $61.67.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 106.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

