B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,132 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $166.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.26.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $95.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.95. The firm has a market cap of $80.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $148.15.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

