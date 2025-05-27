Armis Advisers LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Armis Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 2.2%

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $309.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.12. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $211.54 and a twelve month high of $317.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $296.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.66.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.