B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,585 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $1,624,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 178,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after buying an additional 57,690 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Newmont by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 768,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,617,000 after buying an additional 12,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $934,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, April 14th. Argus set a $63.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $131,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,526 shares in the company, valued at $3,782,051.46. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $90,785.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,408.36. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,154 shares of company stock worth $328,840. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $53.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.07 and a 200 day moving average of $45.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $58.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.42%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.