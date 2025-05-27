Heck Capital Advisors LLC Invests $219,000 in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Celsius by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Celsius by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Celsius by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Celsius by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors raised its stake in Celsius by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 18,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CELH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, February 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on Celsius from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Celsius from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $36.10 on Tuesday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $94.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.05, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.17.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $329.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.09 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $262,544.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,303.69. The trade was a 18.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $113,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at $543,947.82. This trade represents a 17.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

