B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,057 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 298.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 71,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. SageOak Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $868,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 10,508 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.89. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.56 and a 1 year high of $60.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

