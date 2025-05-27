B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 77 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total transaction of $2,091,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,575,652.16. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $563,156.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 186,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,576,907.41. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,156 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $210.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $104.39 billion, a PE ratio of 67.03, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.65 and a 12 month high of $247.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.67 and a 200-day moving average of $210.03.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 107.90%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.63.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

