iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,613 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBIT. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $711,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $779,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBIT stock opened at $61.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.49. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $63.70.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

