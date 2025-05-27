Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 17,100 Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned about 0.06% of MAG Silver worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Stock Up 1.1%

MAG Silver stock opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.09. MAG Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.52.

MAG Silver Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. MAG Silver’s payout ratio is presently 101.41%.

MAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Roth Capital set a $16.00 price target on MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.13.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

