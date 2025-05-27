Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys Shares of 51,884 iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 51,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF stock opened at $28.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $415.87 million, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.89. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.72 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.30.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

