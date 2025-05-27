AEON Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEON) Stock Holdings Cut by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in AEON Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEON – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,762,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837,230 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in AEON Biopharma were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AEON Biopharma by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 689,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 299,400 shares during the period. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEON opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. AEON Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $269.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 million, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $15.19.

In related news, Director Jost Fischer bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.51 per share, with a total value of $30,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 206,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,460.35. This represents a 40.88% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

AEON Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing botulinum toxins. It develops ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection for debilitating medical conditions, which completed Phase 2 study for the treatment of cervical dystonia and has an ongoing Phase 2 study for the treatment of both chronic and episodic migraine, as well as develops ABP-450 for the treatment of gastroparesis and posttraumatic stress disorder.

