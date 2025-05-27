Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. trimmed its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,800 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Timken by 418.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 882,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,959,000 after acquiring an additional 711,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $42,748,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 1,421.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,737,000 after purchasing an additional 428,545 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,158,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,436,000 after purchasing an additional 320,354 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 364,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,014,000 after purchasing an additional 240,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Timken from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Timken from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.50.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $68.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.17. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $90.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.03). Timken had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Timken’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

