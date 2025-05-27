Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 18,400 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,600 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,202 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,340 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $126.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.38.

LPX stock opened at $92.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $78.82 and a twelve month high of $122.87.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

