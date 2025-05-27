Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR) Shares Acquired by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) by 343.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Loar were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOAR. Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $739,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Loar during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Loar by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Loar by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,630,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Loar in the 4th quarter valued at $1,585,000.

Get Loar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Loar

In other news, Chairman Brett N. Milgrim sold 558,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $45,204,012.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,306,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,539,595.12. The trade was a 14.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Abrams sold 703,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $56,935,638.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,050,240 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,184,918.40. This represents a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,742,872 shares of company stock valued at $464,655,774.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on LOAR shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Loar in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Loar from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Loar in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Loar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Loar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Loar

Loar Stock Up 1.2%

LOAR stock opened at $85.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.42. Loar Holdings, LLC has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $99.67. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 224.55.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Loar Holdings, LLC will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Loar Profile

(Free Report)

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.