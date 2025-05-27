185,245 Shares in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Purchased by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 185,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 0.46% of AngioDynamics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 40,793 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter worth $3,701,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,521,065 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,093,000 after purchasing an additional 110,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

AngioDynamics Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.58. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average is $9.53.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 79.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.30 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

About AngioDynamics



AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

