Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 5,163 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,837 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,163 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 318.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CM. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

CM opened at $68.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $46.99 and a 12 month high of $68.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.87.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.6723 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

