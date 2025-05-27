Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $1.94 Million in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 181,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Perpetua Resources as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 232.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 39,954 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Perpetua Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,693,000. Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Perpetua Resources by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 15,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

PPTA opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $15.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.86 and a beta of 0.06.

Perpetua Resources ( NASDAQ:PPTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Perpetua Resources from $28.00 to $27.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Perpetua Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

In other news, insider Michael Stephen Wright sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $90,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,195 shares in the company, valued at $196,600.75. This trade represents a 31.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richie Darrin Haddock purchased 5,780 shares of Perpetua Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,476.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,476.80. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,210 shares of company stock valued at $510,327. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

