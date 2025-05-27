Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Cuts Holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 86.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 997,191 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 0.13% of Harmonic worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Harmonic by 9,004.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,719,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667,996 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Harmonic by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,788,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $103,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,128 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its stake in Harmonic by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 797,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 529,833 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,425 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 434,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 1,583.7% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 435,852 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 409,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Harmonic from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Harmonic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.18. Harmonic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Harmonic had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $133.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.51 million. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmonic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the communications equipment provider to buy up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

