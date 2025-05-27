Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,600 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Precision Drilling were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 1,741.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PDS shares. Wall Street Zen cut Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. TD Securities lowered Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of PDS stock opened at $42.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.14 and its 200 day moving average is $52.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $571.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.07. Precision Drilling Co. has a 52-week low of $36.20 and a 52-week high of $79.07.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $345.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.06 million. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 6.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Precision Drilling

(Free Report)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD).

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.