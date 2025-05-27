Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes $2.52 Million Position in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 109,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $31.70 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.95.

ArcelorMittal Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE MT opened at $30.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.62. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $34.90.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.2338 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.07%.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

