5,555 Shares in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Purchased by Heck Capital Advisors LLC

Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,555 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mill Road Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,724,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,624,000 after purchasing an additional 125,337 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,461,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,240,000 after purchasing an additional 102,665 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,441,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 124,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 420,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nicholas Debenedictis purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 217,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,308.24. The trade was a 4.82% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th.

Mistras Group stock opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The company has a market capitalization of $231.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). Mistras Group had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $161.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

