Heck Capital Advisors LLC Invests $62,000 in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLIN. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 11,161,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,020,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,795,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,041,000 after buying an additional 560,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 407,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after buying an additional 194,345 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 257,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after buying an additional 48,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,794,000.

Get Franklin FTSE India ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE India ETF Price Performance

FLIN opened at $39.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.48. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $42.49.

About Franklin FTSE India ETF

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.