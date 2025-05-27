Heck Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,596,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,552,961,000 after purchasing an additional 353,010 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,894,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,683,000 after purchasing an additional 483,722 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,931,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,051,000 after purchasing an additional 690,218 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,413,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,276,000 after acquiring an additional 336,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,107,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,909,000 after acquiring an additional 417,359 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $67.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.51 and its 200 day moving average is $74.77. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently -863.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DD

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.