Heck Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,445 Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $48.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.68. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $43.75 and a one year high of $53.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.77.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%.

(Free Report)

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.