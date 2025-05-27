Heck Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GCT. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 194,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Trading Down 4.5%

GigaCloud Technology stock opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average of $18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.16. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $34.28.

GigaCloud Technology ( NASDAQ:GCT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $271.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.80 million. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 40.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

GigaCloud Technology declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $16.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on GCT. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Roth Capital lowered shares of GigaCloud Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered shares of GigaCloud Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

