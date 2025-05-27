Heck Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 193 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 764,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $211,219,000 after acquiring an additional 188,235 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 75,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $20,942,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 56,933 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 550,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $152,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 4,904 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total transaction of $1,511,020.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,065,198.52. The trade was a 14.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 26,527 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total transaction of $8,173,499.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,367,568.04. This represents a 17.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,751 shares of company stock valued at $13,603,991 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 1.2%

The Cigna Group stock opened at $316.36 on Tuesday. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $262.03 and a 1-year high of $370.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.92.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.39. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $65.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CI. Royal Bank of Canada set a $355.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.33.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

