Heck Capital Advisors LLC Invests $112,000 in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,308 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FOR. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 20.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Forestar Group Stock Performance

NYSE:FOR opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average of $23.59. The company has a market capitalization of $959.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.46. Forestar Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Forestar Group

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). Forestar Group had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Forestar Group news, Director Elizabeth Parmer sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $30,032.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,053.49. The trade was a 30.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on FOR shares. Wall Street Zen raised Forestar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Forestar Group from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Forestar Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Forestar Group

About Forestar Group

(Free Report)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.